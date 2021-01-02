Montgomery County holding styrofoam recycling event Saturday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is coordinating with Centerville to host a styrofoam recycling event Saturday.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2 at Activity Center Park. Volunteers will unload styrofoam from vehicles so participants won’t have to leave their car.

The first 50 participants will receive a coupon for a free Bill’s Donut. The first 200 participants will receive a bag of environmental goodies.

“This is the first time Montgomery County has held an event for recycling Styrofoam. The timing is perfect to gauge interest, and we hope families will hold onto the packing material they may have left over after the holidays,” said John Woodman, Montgomery County Environmental Services Program Specialist.

The material will be transported by ECO Development to its facility and recycled into products like surfboards, picture frames and coat hangers.