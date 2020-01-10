Montgomery County grant funds projects that help beautify area

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Daytonians are being encouraged to put their best ideas forward for how to beautify their city in the new year.

The Montgomery County Solid Waste District, a division of Montgomery County Environmental Services, is now accepting applications for the 2020 Beautification Grant. The grant is offered through Keep Montgomery County Beautiful (KMCB).

Applications for the grant are available here.

KMCB offers up to $1,000 per project. Application criteria encourages the use of native and drought-tolerant plants, as well as increased community, volunteer and youth involvement.

The grants are designed to promote community involvement and create unique designs that can help beautify neglected or damaged parts of the city.

Submissions are open to 501(c)3 agencies, graffiti abatement initiatives, community garden projects, and many other community action groups.

One of the goals of the program is to support projects that utilize waste such as tires, rubber, and other large items that may take up space at landfills. Projects that incorporate waste-conscious ideas into their designs are encouraged to apply.

Montgomery County established the KMCB Beautification Grant in 2010 and has since provided nearly $150,000 in funding to 212 projects. In 2019, KMCB funded 23 projects.

The application deadline is March 13, 2020.

