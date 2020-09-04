Montgomery County gets $6.6 million in COVID relief funding, Dayton gets largest share of funds

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office recently announced that the Ohio Controlling Board approved a distribution of more COVID relief funding.

The county will receive $6.6 million of the total $175 million. Dayton will receive more than $4.1 million, 62.2 percent of the relief funds. Kettering, Huber Heights, Riverside, Trotwood and Centerville will get the next largest portion of the funds.

The funds must be spent by October 15 or will be returned to the Auditor’s Office to be given to another jurisdiction that has already spent their funding. The money can also only be used for costs related to the pandemic, not lost revenue or salaries for employees.

The project manager for the CARES Funding in Dayton, Monica Jones, says the city has already created a budget of how to spend the funds by the deadline.

“Some of it will be dedicated to personnel who have been substantially dedicated to the COVID response, that can be first responders or otherwise. We’re also looking at a broadband project,” explained Jones. The money will also go towards increased sanitation in the city, and PPE for Dayton employees and residents.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith says he believes a third disbursement of funds will soon be coming from the Ohio Statehouse.

“There is another pot of money. This is not all of the money that the state received so there is more money out there,” he said.