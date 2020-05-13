Montgomery County gas pump inspections to resume

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announced that his weights and measures staff will resume gas pump inspections on Wednesday, May 13.

Inspectors will only be performing gas pump inspections but will not be resuming price-checks at retailers or other tests that occur indoors and near customers.

Inspectors will wear masks and gloves, and will perform the inspections individually for safety, not in pairs like usual.

Inspectors will follow standard social distancing guidelines and will postpone an inspection if they see that a station is too busy to meet those guidelines.