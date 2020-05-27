Montgomery County gaming companies join lawsuit to lift ban on bar games, pool tables

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN ) -A lawsuit involving 20 Ohio gaming companies was filed on May 20 against Dr. Amy Acton, the Ohio Department of Public Health, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Lake County Health District.

Pick’s Enterprises, Inc., NexGen Vending LLC, and Poelking Entertainment Network Inc. are located in Montgomery County and are included in the lawsuit.

“All they want at this point is to get back to business,” said Orville Reed, the lawyer representing the companies. “They’re not asking for money damages at this point. They just want to be allowed to do business and they want to be able to support their families.”

The gaming companies provide games like billiards and arcade games to bars, restaurants and bowling alleys, but that’s been restricted by the Responsible RestartOhio plan.

“They’ve prohibited patrons of bars from playing these games. People can play the lottery games which involve the same activities [like] touching screens, and while they accept that they will not allow the games brought in by private enterprise,” said Reed.

One of the points made in the lawsuit is that there is minimal safety risk to the population of people who play these games according to data they’ve gathered.

“We’re looking at most of the deaths that have occurred in Ohio as a result of COVID19 occurring between the ages 65 and 90,” said Reed. ‘[And] 55 percent of the deaths have occurred in nursing homes. Those people are not involved in the activities that we are trying to open up here.”

You can read the lawsuit below: