Montgomery County formally approves contract with Children Services union

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The contract is official. The only strike in Montgomery County Children Services history is over as county commissioners approved the new deal. Both sides tell me they’re ready to move forward, agreeing that children and families should be the focus now.

Michael Colbert, the Montgomery County Administrator, says, “It’s taken longer, probably, than we would have liked, but ultimately we got to the end game.”

After nine months of negotiations, a 60-day injunction, and a total of nine strike days, Montgomery County and the 270 children services workers finally have a contract.

PGO President Jane Hay says, “The people who were out on the line said it was a good experience for them. Personally, professionally, we’re just happy it’s behind us and we can move forward.”

At Tuesday’s Montgomery County Commission meeting, commissioners formally approved the deal that was reached last week. Colbert says, “Ultimately they want to do the best job they can, and we want them here doing the best job they can. We all have an interest, which is protecting our children. That’s our main interest.”

Here are the three key components:

First: every children services worker will get a $250 lump sum payment.

Second: employees that have not been capped will get a 4.5% raise across the board.

And third: workers at the top of the pay scale will get a 1% raise.

Hay says, “We’re hoping to move forward on a positive note and go from there. We definitely don’t want to go through this again.”

Children and families will now have uninterrupted service through March of 2020, when this new contract expires. In just a few months both sides are set reconvene to begin negotiations on the next three-year contract.

