Montgomery County Fair success despite rainy week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Fair wrapped up Saturday night. Even after a few days of rain, fair organizers are calling the week a success.

It’s still too soon to know how many people attended, but organizers said this week’s turnout was great.

“Everybody’s super excited about getting back at it this year, and after having a year off with COVID, everything’s went well,” Montgomery County Ag Society President Mark Jimison said.

For some, coming to the fair is a family tradition.

“I’ve been coming ever since I’ve been a youngster,” Mary Evan said.

“We love the fair food,” Anna Hines said. “They have lots and lots of rides that she can ride, which are awesome, and lots of games, so we definitely enjoy the activities.”

Vendors said the few rainy days that happened are nothing compared to losing a year to COVID-19.

“We had some great days to make up for those rainy days, and guess what, we’re ending the fair on a great weather note anyways,” Rachel Blanks with Southern Fried and Sides said. “It’s still fantastic to see vendors, you become like friends and family, so it was great to come out here and see one another again.”

Last year, the fair was reduced down to a junior fair. This year, the 4-H kids had a full fair week to show off their hard work.

“It’s really nice so we can educate people, just teach them about livestock and all that, and also just come for everything else,” 4-H member Lindie Helsinger said.

Jimison said as soon as this year’s fair is done, organizers begin planning and preparation for next year’s fair.