Montgomery County Fair returns Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 169th Montgomery County Fair kicks off at the county fairgrounds Sunday.

The 7-day run begins with opening ceremonies Sunday, July 11 at noon. Admission is $10 per person which includes grandstand events and free parking, according to a release. Children 6 and under get in for free with a paying adult.

The fair is from July 11-17, 2021, with rides provided by Big O’ Amusements, games, entertainment, demo-derby, Tug-A-Truck, tractor pulls, pig races, dog show, petting zoo, 4H programs and FFA (Future Farmers of America) plus, much more.

The fair is held at the Fairgrounds & Event Center of Montgomery County at 645 Infirmary Rd. Dayton, Ohio.

Fair Hours:

Sunday- noon to 10pm.

Monday- Thursday- 8am to 10pm

Friday & Saturday- 8am to 11pm

Ride Schedule