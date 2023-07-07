DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Preparations are underway for this year’s Montgomery County Fair.

As part of those preparations, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith helped certify the scales Friday that will be used at the fair for livestock competitions.

He said it’s a procedure they do every year before the fair, and it’s important to make sure everyone has a good experience.

“The young people who have been raising these animals for the last year, they’ve put a lot of time and effort and money, invested a lot into these animals,” Keith said.

“We want them to be successful, and we want them to have a successful experience, and so making sure that they weigh correctly and that the weight is certified, is important again to make sure they have a successful fair.”

The Montgomery County Fair begins Sunday, July 9 and runs until Saturday, July 15 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton.