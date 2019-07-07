Montgomery County Fair opens Monday with new amenities

The Montgomery County Fair opens Monday for the second year at its new home in Jefferson Township.

Organizers are continuing to make upgrades to the fairgrounds, adding two new buildings, walking paths and a tented area with picnic tables this year.

Crews and 4-H students spent the day Sunday setting up for the fair.

“Going out to the fair has always been a tradition in my family,” said Mackenzie Hoog, a 4-H student. “It’s always been something that we’ve always done.”

Last year, organizers announced the move brought a big boost in attendance. Roughly 27,000 people attended the 2018 fair, according to officials, an increase of about 13,000 visitors compared to the previous year.

Crews are continuing to make adjustments to the new fairgrounds, according to John Yancik, president of the Montgomery County Agricultural Society.

“We learned that we needed more shade,” Yancik said. “We’ve got a very large tent over the patio with all kinds of tables and chairs and many benches to sit down and get some food.”

New walking paths have been added to help visitors get around, Yancik said. There are also two new buildings on site this year that will house larger animals, he added.

“This year for the first time – and the first time in a long time – we will have our 4-H horse kids with us at the fair, showing at the fair, in the horse arena,” Yancik said.

“We didn’t have an arena or stables to place the horses in, so it’s pretty cool to have the horse community come along and join the fairgrounds this year,” said Ana Valdespino, a 4-H student.

The fair runs Monday through July 14. Admission is $10 per person, and children age 6 and under get in free, Yancik said.

For a schedule of events at the fair, click here.