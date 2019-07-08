Montgomery County Fair opens; hoping to break records

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The 167th Montgomery County Fair kicked off Monday morning for the second time at its new home at the fairgrounds in Jefferson Township.

Organizers say 40,000 people came to the fair last year; this year, they hope it’s another record breaker.

“Lots of fun, lots of food. You can ride; you can get all the fair food you want — nothing better than a funnel cake. We have great ice cream. Just about a little bit of everything,” says Executive Director of the Montgomery County Agricultural Society Greg Wallace.

“You get to meet so many amazing people and just have so many experiences,” says Taylor Thomas the Montgomery County Fair Queen alongside Riley Allen, the Fair King.

For some it’s a family affair.

“I like being able to show little kids my animals and them getting to pet them because not all these kids get to see these animals every day,” says Eden Alsept, whose whole family comes out for the event.

“Just a second ago checking out all the cool animals displayed and before that we were checking out the rides,” says River Alsept, standing alongside his brother Jude.

The fair includes the typical traditions; but new additions include paved paths guiding visitors and two buildings to house larger animals.

Event organizers have their own push for everyone to come out this year.

“It’s just a great opportunity to get away and enjoy the summer close to home,” says Wallace.

The fair runs through July 14. Admission is $10. Children 6 and younger get in free.

