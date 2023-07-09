DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Fair is returning for the 171st year.

Taking place at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, the fair is open from Sunday, July 9 to Saturday, July 15. For the 171st year, the theme chosen is “Catch the Fair Bug.”

Admission for the fair is $10 per person, which includes admission to track events, plus free parking. Children ages 6 and under get into the fair for free with a paying adult. The fee for attendees looking to have an all-day ride wristband is just $25.

If you are headed to the fair, the fair is open certain hours:

Sunday, July 9 – 12 to 10 p.m.

Monday, July 10 to Thursday, July 13 – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 – 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Events happening at the fair include live entertainment, showing of livestock, rides, games, rodeo, demolition derby, tug-a truck and so much more.

A baby contest will be held on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. for newborns to children 1-year-old and another category for 1 to 2-year-old children.