Montgomery County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Fair has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. Organizers say they will now begin planning a Junior Fair Livestock Exposition.

The Montgomery County Agricultural Society Board of Directors voted for the cancellation on May 26 during the board’s regularly scheduled public meeting.

“We are just heartbroken to have to make this decision, but our priority must be the safety and well-being of our attendees and exhibitors,” said Mark Jimison, Board President of the Montgomery County Agricultural Society. “We appreciate all the citizens and local businesses who have continued to support us during this difficult time, and we look forward to hosting the Montgomery County Fair again in 2021 – bigger and better than ever.”

As planning continues, details will be made available about the Junior Fair Livestock Exposition that will be open to livestock exhibitors and their families.

For more information, click here.