Montgomery County Environmental Learning Center to reopen Aug. 2

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County’s Environmental Learning Center will reopen to the public on Aug. 2 after a lengthy closure due to the pandemic.

According to a release, the Environmental Learning Center serves as an in-person experience for schools, community groups, businesses and professional organizations. It is a state-of-the-art education facility, featuring hands-on, interactive exhibits for visitors of all ages.

A Montgomery County Environmental Services spokesperson said deep cleaning will be done after each visit, and staff will wear masks during tours, upon request. Tours are free and must be scheduled in advance of each visit. To schedule one, call (937) 225-4999.

“We are excited to once again open our doors to the public,” said Matt Hilliard, Director of Environmental Services. “Our staff delivers top-notch educational material to help visitors understand their individual impact on our environment and our world’s future.”

The Environmental Learning Center is located at 2500 Sandridge Drive in Moraine. To learn more, click here.