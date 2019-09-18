Montgomery County enters into equity agreement with Brookville ahead of GM plant project

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Plans for a potential General Motors plant in Brookville are moving forward. Tuesday, Montgomery County commissioners approved a resolution to enter into an equity agreement with Brookville for the project.

The auto manufacturer is discussing a new $175 million dollar facility.

READ MORE: GM plans to build $175M facility in Dayton area, bringing 100 new jobs

The plant would be used to make engine blocks and would employ around 100 people.

“Our conversations with General Motors have been very positive. I think they are eager to bring this project to Earth, and proceed so they can meet the consumers demands for their large vehicles, their trucks,” said Erik Collins, Director of Community and Economic Development.

When the deal is done, the plant is expected to open in late 2020.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.