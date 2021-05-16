Montgomery County engineers surprise elementary school students after receiving thank you notes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County engineers surprised an elementary class after receiving thank you notes from students.

Ms. Lindsey Locker’s class at John Hole Elementary wrote thank you notes to the crew working on the Whipp Road pipe replacement project next to the school.

To show their appreciation, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner and his staff stopped by the class to surprise them with junior engineer hard helmets and share their gratitude.

“[We] decided it would be a great way to practice our letter writing skills and to show our gratitude for the people working outside in considerably hotter conditions than us,” said Locker. “Just to be thoughtful and to say thanks for keeping us safe, thanks for taking care of our school environment in ways that we don’t know how.”

The class also got to take pictures with the equipment and hand deliver their thank you notes to workers.