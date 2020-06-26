Montgomery County encouraging more small businesses to apply for CARES grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County officials provided an update on small business grants available and is encouraging more business owners to apply.

The Montgomery County Office of CARES Act will distribute $40 million to small businesses in the form of $10 thousand grants to help with pandemic-related expenses.

For small businesses like Kay’s School of Dance om Kettering, the pandemic brought many financial challenges.

“It was just hard to just abruptly shut the doors,” owner Cheryl Jacobus said.

Kay’s School of Dance had to pull from savings to make up for lost classes and recitals, and the business did not receive a PPP loan.

So, Jacobus applied for a CARES act grant.

“I had to cancel my dance camp, which was income the first week of June, and a couple other things that were cancelled, and I didn’t come back at full capacity, and it would really help with the bills, the rent and so forth,” Jacobus said.

County Director of Communications Brianna Wooten said of the more than 250 applications the county’s received, more than 50% are women-owned, more than 50% are minority-owned and 9% are veteran-owned.

“Small businesses are so essential to the fabric of our community, neighborhoods, and we want to keep our small businesses who are job creators, culture creators, keep them whole, keep them operational,” Wooten said.

She said the county wants even more businesses to apply because if they can spend those funds, they could receive more money to distribute.