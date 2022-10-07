Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge announced the launch of a program to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. (WDTN Photo)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County held a grand opening ceremony for a new Emergency Operations Center on Friday.

According to a release, Montgomery County has held a grand opening for the new EOC on Friday, Oct. 7. Montgomery County will be moving their emergency operations center in the same building at 460 Vanguard Place in Miamisburg as Regional Dispatch.

Montgomery County EOC was previously housed in Dayton’s Reibold Building at 14 W. Fourth St. in Downtown Dayton.

Montgomery County Commission President, Carolyn Rice, says the entire EOC staff does their part to help their mission to keep the community stay safe by working with multiple agencies from the local, state and federal levels.

“They coordinate activities from mitigation and disaster preparation to response and recovery,” Rice says. “These include our 35 police departments in Montgomery County and all our fire departments.”

Rice also says the county works in part with five villages, nine townships and 17 cities throughout Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman says the move will benefit first responders to offer local training.

Lieberman says, “A larger and more open space means a greater area for Emergency Management personnel and first responders to receive training. Previously, staff were required to travel to Columbus or Cincinnati for training.”

Montgomery County was awarded $128,000 to help alert Montgomery County residents if and when a disaster would strike with their “CodeRED” system.

To learn more about the CodeRED notification system or to sign up for alerts, click here.

