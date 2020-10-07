Montgomery County early voters still tuning in for VP debate to hear about policy and plans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Disappointed by a contentious presidential debate, Montgomery County residents say they want to see more civility as Vice Presidential candidates, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, take the stage Wednesday night.

“I’m hoping to see something different from last time to be honest, I want to see that it’s more structured,” said Montgomery County voter Altar Lee.

“I hope that each one of them gets the chance to say what they have to say without interruption,” said voter Sandra Norman.

The debates are happening in Salt Lake City, Utah even as early voting is underway in other states. In Ohio, early voters say they’re already set on who they’re casting their ballots for but still want to tune in to hear policy from the candidates.

“We’re still interested to hear what to expect as well it may be something different from what we heard before,” said Albert Cochran an early voter in Montgomery County.

Voters also say they’re hoping the debate will make clear what plans each party has for the future of the country.

“Our country has been through so much so its time to see what they’re going to do,” said Beverly Cochran, a Montgomery County voter.

“I’m a veteran and I want them to make sure that they are doing the things that they need to do for us as a community,” said Theresa Compton, who is voting early from Montgomery County. “It’s about the people and we need to make it about the people.”