Montgomery County dispatch center undergoes renovation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center recently received an upgrade.

In a Facebook post, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that the center’s layout includes new acrylic barriers and work stations equipped for sitting or standing.

The office said the upgrades help dispatchers practice social distancing and communicate quickly with each other.

“As many of our residents know, our dispatchers are truly the first, first responder to answer your call in an emergency,” said the sheriff’s office. “We are grateful for their committed service to our MCSO family.”

The Regional Dispatch Center is looking to hire workers. To learn more, click here.