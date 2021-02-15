Montgomery County deputies to give free rides to vaccine appointments Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck announced plans to help Ohioans get to their vaccine appointments on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Streck said if appointments aren’t rescheduled, deputies will be available to provide rides to people who have appointments but aren’t comfortable driving due to the winter storm.

“Although my road patrol deputies will be extra busy if we get the weather that is predicted, my reserve deputies, command and administrative staff have formulated a plan to help our elderly citizens or others who are not comfortable driving in the snow, get to and from their vaccination appointments,” said Sheriff Rob Streck.

Montgomery County residents who have an appointment Tuesday can call (937) 225-4357 and ask to be put on a list to receive a ride.

Masks are required when riding in the car.