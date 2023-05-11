DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two deputies from Montgomery County were far from home when they saved the life of a Lucas County man.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the two deputies were southbound on I-75, traveling home from SWAT training in Michigan, when they saw a motorcycle crash in Toledo.

The two took immediate action to help the victim who was bleeding severely. The Toledo Police Department later told the sheriff’s office that the deputies’ quick thinking helped save the victim’s life.

“It is moments like this that remind us of the vital role that law enforcement officers play in our communities,” the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. “Thank you, Deputies Williams and Caldwell, for representing the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with such distinction.

“As we celebrate the heroic actions of Deputies Williams and Caldwell, we also want to extend our heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to the individual involved in the accident. We hope that he receives the best possible medical care and support during this difficult time.”