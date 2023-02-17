MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger is warning residents about an uptick in a Narcan-resistant drug in the area.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Xylazine has been found in 15 suspected overdose deaths in 2023. The drug is an animal anesthetic and has not been the cause of those deaths, however, it lessens the ability of Narcan to reserve the effects of an overdose.

Xylazine has also frequently been detected as a mixture with fentanyl in samples of seized drugs.

Along with the increase of Xylazine, there has been a reemergence of valerylfentanyl in Montgomery County and the surrounding areas.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office reported that little is known about the potency of valerylfentanyl, but the effects are similar to those of fentanyl.

The Community Overdose Action Team warned that there is no safe way to use illegal drugs.

“Every time you purchase and use street drugs, you risk an overdose and possible death. It is important that those using drugs, their friends and family, and the public are aware of steps they can take to help reduce the risk of death,” said the release.

Those that do use drugs were urged to take harm-reduction precautions, including having Narcan available and someone who can administer it. The coroner’s office said to 937-734-9468 to get a kit.

Click here for the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition’s community resource guide.