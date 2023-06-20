Prior coverage above: 911 calls provide more insight into Linden Ave. shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The person killed in a shooting in Dayton that prompted a large police presence on Saturday has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified 45-year-old Randy Allen as the person fatally shot in the incident on Linden Avenue.

According to the Dayton Police Department, initial reports of a fight came into police around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, however, it was later upgraded to a shooting.

911 callers reported hearing an “intense” argument outside of the Davis-Linden Building on Linden Avenue and at some point, multiple shots were fired.

Police reportedly handled the incident as an active shooter situation, and safely evacuated five individuals from the building.

Two people were reportedly taken into custody. The first suspect was taken into custody at the scene and the second was located in Centerville.

If you have any information on the incident, you are urged to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677.