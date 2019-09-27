Montgomery County Coroner investigating two locations after human remains found

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s office has confirmed human remains were found on the scene of a previous fire on Fountain Ave. and are investigating a second location.

Montgomery County Coroner, Dr. Kent Harshbarger said the human remains were found in a burned detached garage in the 60 block of Fountain Avenue.

They were alerted after a 911 call came in Thursday from a contracted cleaning crew saying multiple bones were found in the debris.

“Initially, the structure collapsed and debris was on top of everything, it’s really impossible to see without sifting through the material which was done during the cleanup,” said Harshbarger.

Harshbarger investigated the scene along with an anthropology team from Mercy Hurst University as the bones were burnt and fragmented.

“They’ll put the skeleton together and as they’re building that profile of the remains, they will look for trauma, so if there was any kind of trauma to the bony structures we can identify, that would be part of that analysis,” said Harshbarger.

Harshbarger said Dayton Police found more burnt debris piles behind abandoned houses on nearby Richmond Avenue which they investigated and sifted through on Friday afternoon in anticipation they are connected.

Harshbarger said they have to be sure to get all the bones.

Gerald Harris lives nearby and said these abandoned houses are known to attract illegal dumping and other crimes.

He told 2NEWS that he smelled a fire a few weeks ago but it was at night and that’s not uncommon for this neighborhood, but said after seeing the investigators today, he will be more vigilant.

“This is my neighborhood and I like to do the walking of the neighborhood,” said Harris. “From now on, when I smell something like that I will investigate.”

2NEWS is working to learn if any bone fragments or human remains were discovered at the Richmond Avenue location.

Harshbarger said it will take a lot of analysis and lab work before any possible identification could be available.

