MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, General Division has been awarded a grant to replace security technology that is more than a decade old.

According to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, the Supreme Court of Ohio has awarded a technology grant of $47,585 to go towards upgrading court security.

The grant will reportedly fund the replacement of the X-ray machine that is currently serving the Probation Services Department at the Reibold Building.

The current X-ray machine is more than a decade old and newer technology will lead to shorter wait times for the public, according to the court. It will also improve the safety of probationers, court staff and visitors as an estimated 700 people are screened daily.

“We’re very pleased the Supreme Court of Ohio has selected Montgomery County Common Pleas Court as a recipient of this technology grant to enhance our security systems,” said Judge Mary E. Montgomery, who serves as chair of the court’s Technology Committee.

“Improvements to our security technology allow court professionals to safely serve the people of Montgomery County more effectively, supporting the prompt and fair administration of justice.”

In total, the Supreme Court of Ohio is awarding $2.9 million to 42 local court projects. To view a full list of grant recipients, click here.