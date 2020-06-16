Montgomery County Commission passes resolution on social justice, equity

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday outlining a commitment to social justice and equity, as well as community investments and actions the county will be focused on in the coming months and years.

WATCH: County commissioners speak about anti-racism efforts

In a release, the County said that it identified racism as a root cause of poverty, negative social determinants of health and overall poor health outcome. Adding that the discrimination inherent to racism causes problems in many areas of life, like employment, housing and criminal justice.

Among many things, the resolution seeks to identify racism as a public health crisis affecting the country and promote