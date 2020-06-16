Montgomery County Commission passes resolution on social justice, equity

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday outlining a commitment to social justice and equity, as well as community investments and actions the county will be focused on in the coming months and years.

WATCH: County commissioners speak about anti-racism efforts

In a release, the County said that it identified racism as a root cause of poverty, negative social determinants of health and overall poor health outcome. Adding that the discrimination inherent to racism causes problems in many areas of life, like employment, housing and criminal justice.

Among many things, the resolution seeks to identify racism as a public health crisis affecting the country and promote

Read the full resolution hereDownload
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS