Public advised not to enter Stillwater, Great Miami Rivers until further notice

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) -

9:45 p.m.

Due to widespread power outages, Montgomery County Environmental Services has started redirecting wastewater into the Stillwater River to minimize damage to property and residences.

As a result, Public Health is asking people not to enter or fish in the Stillwater or Great Miami Rivers until further notice.

7:20 pm

A curfew is in effect for the following neighborhoods in Brookville between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.:

Terrace Park Subdivision

Charlie Court

Brookville Local Schools Campus

Officers will be assigned to those areas to prevent any issues, along with civilian volunteers with the CERT team.

4:30 pm

Due to the damage following Monday night's tornado outbreak, the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners issued an emergency declaration on Tuesday afternoon.

"Don't drive up north if you don't have to," Commissioner Deborah A. Lieberman said. "It is devastation."

Lieberman said the county has worked with the Red Cross to set up local shelters and worked with vital services (hospitals, police, and fire, among others) to provide any resources needed.

Life-saving, search and rescue efforts are winding down, according to Lieberman.

"We have been very fortunate, for our county, that we have had a very low number of injured and no fatalities," Lieberman said.

Montgomery County will now shift its focus to recovery services, which includes increasing and improving shelter services, and providing food and water for the residents that were impacted.

The county has requested from the state up to one million gallons of bottled or portable water. Water tankers have also been requested so that clean water can be provided to citizens.

Nearly 150 people are estimated to be in shelters, according to Commissioner Judy Dodge.

Commissioner Carolyn Rice said there are two ways people can help in the recovery effort: by donating water to the Foodbank and to help sort food at the Foodbank.

