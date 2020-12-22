Montgomery County commissioners, county engineer to be sworn in Tuesday

Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge announced the launch of a program to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County commissioners Judy Dodge and Debbie Lieberman will be sworn into office along with County Engineer Paul Gruner on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.

Lieberman was elected to the Montgomery County Commission in 2004, Dodge in November 2006. Gruner was appointed County Engineer in July of 2011 following the retirement of Joseph Litvin.

The ceremony will be held at 1:15 p.m. and officiated by Judge Walter H. Rice.

