DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County commissioners Judy Dodge and Debbie Lieberman will be sworn into office along with County Engineer Paul Gruner on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Lieberman was elected to the Montgomery County Commission in 2004, Dodge in November 2006. Gruner was appointed County Engineer in July of 2011 following the retirement of Joseph Litvin.
The ceremony will be held at 1:15 p.m. and officiated by Judge Walter H. Rice.
WDTN will stream the ceremony here when it starts.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Montgomery County commissioners, county engineer to be sworn in Tuesday
- Robot built in Texas assists hospitals in the fight against COVID-19
- Dave Chappelle to buy former Miami Township fire station, turn into comedy club
- Ohio owner finds dog stolen during 2012 home invasion after 8 years of searching
- Wendy’s employee in Missouri shot due to dipping sauce debacle, workers say