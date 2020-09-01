Montgomery County commissioners approve financing agreement for $12.9M project to expand US-40

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners approved a multi-jurisdictional financing agreement on September 1 to fund the local share of a $12.6 million project that will expand U.S. Route 40 to a five-lane highway and enhance its interchange with Dayton International Airport Access Road.

“Expanding U.S. 40 is part of our long-term economic development and workforce strategy, and the project will ensure we have the necessary infrastructure in place to support continued economic growth,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “We are investing in logistics, manufacturing and distribution from top to bottom to create a more robust local economy that puts our citizens to work.”

“I would like to personally acknowledge the hard work of our team members who have spent more than two years striving to turn this dream into a reality,” said County Administrator Michael Colbert. “The expansion of U.S. 40 would not have been possible without the collaboration of so many of our local jurisdictions and economic development partners. We are blessed to work with so many talented and dedicated professionals in our community.”

The agreement included $9.8 million provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

“We’re excited to be a partner, investing in this vital infrastructure that improves the lives of the people who live and work in Montgomery County,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said. “The project is an excellent example of what can be accomplished with good planning and regional collaboration.”

The following jurisdictions and agencies have committed funding support to the project:

Ohio Department of Transportation: $9.8 million

Ohio Public Works Commission: $900,000 grant

Montgomery County: $700,000

JobsOhio: $600,000 grant

City of Union: $700,000

City of Dayton: $500,000 (paid to City of Vandalia annually in $25,000 increments to support road maintenance)

City of Vandalia: $200,000

Montgomery County has led the financing for the project, securing $3.6 million of commitments to provide funds for required local match, project management, and long-term maintenance of the finished improvement. The County Commissioners approved a loan from ODOT’s State Infrastructure Bank, which provides low interest loans for local governments to invest in infrastructure, to secure the final local funding for the project.

The total investment in the project from ODOT will be $11.2 million, including $1.4 million already spent on engineering, environmental, and right-of-way work.