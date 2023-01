Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice will swear in for her second term on Wednesday.

According to a release, Rice will be swearing in for her second term as county commissioner at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 . The ceremony will take place at Dayton Metro Library at 215 E. 3rd St. in Dayton.

The ceremony can be viewed on the Montgomery County Facebook page.