Montgomery County Commission votes to join One Ohio Initiative opioid settlement efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Commission voted at a special meeting Thursday to join the One Ohio Initiative.

The initiative seeks to settle all opioid lawsuits across Ohio in one offer.

Commissioner Judy Dodge said the County wants to hold accountable manufacturers and distributors from the opioid epidemic.

Montgomery County announced in 2018 it would sue opioid manufacturers and distributors, similar to the city of Dayton, which initiated legal action in June 2017 against companies the governments allege bear responsibility for a crisis that killed thousands of Ohioans.

