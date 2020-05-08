Montgomery County Commission to consider more budget cuts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Further budget cuts will be coming to Montgomery County.

The announcement was made Friday that further budget reduction measures will be implemented in addition to those made in April.

Montgomery County Director of Communications Brianna Wooten said these adjustments are on the agenda for approval by the Board of County Commissioners at their May 12 public meeting, which will be hosted online and streamed live on Facebook.

Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said;

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our local and national economy has taken a big hit. Making these proactive and strategic budget reductions is in the best interest of our community. We have a lot of our work ahead of us. Our essential services have continued throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to provide resources and support to help our citizens and businesses recover. I also want to thank our county employees, who have continued to provide essential services despite the pandemic. Our citizens need you now more than ever, and we are grateful for your service to our community. Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge

Wooten said the combined adjustments will result in a budget decrease of $29 million.

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said:

The loss of revenue from decreased sales, property and casino taxes, along with declines in local government funds and payments for services, require us to make some tough decisions during this pandemic. I commend the Commissioners for taking the steps necessary to ensure our budget remains stable during this difficult time. We will continue to monitor the situation and recommend additional budget adjustments as needed. Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert

Below is an itemized list of budget adjustments made in April in addition to those cuts to be made throughout the rest of 2020.

APRIL BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $17,900,000 Budget Measure Amount ($) Temporary travel freeze (all departments) $250,000 Hiring freeze (essential personnel only) $7,000,000 Strategic Community Projects/Grants $1,000,000 Alternatives to Incarceration $1,000,000 ED/GE Program $1,250,000 Building Security Upgrades/Improvements $2,000,000 County Jail Upgrades/Improvements $2,000,000 Facilities Capital Upgrades/Renovations $3,400,000 JUNE BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $5,000,000 Transfer $1.5 million commitment for Preschool Promise to Human Services Levy $1,500,000 Eliminate Fall ED/GE Program $1,250,000 Freeze capital equipment spending for 2020 $1,000,000 Request advance on Auto Title payment $1,000,000 Savings from hiring freeze $250,000 JULY-AUGUST BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $3,000,000 Reduction in professional services $1,500,000 Reduction in maintenance services $600,000 Reduction in communications $200,000 Reduction in rentals $100,000 Reduction in social services $200,000 General Fund budget control adjustment $400,000 NOVEMBER-DECEMBER BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $3,100,000 Worker’s Compensation rebate $1,600,000 Capital interfund transfer $1,500,000 Total Adjustments to General Fund Budget (-) $29,000,000 Montgomery County

Clark County was forced to trim its budget in April as well citing anticipated sales tax revenue loss. Ohio school districts are forced to deal with a surpise cut to the tune of $300 million, including Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools, who’s voters recently declined the latest school funding levy.

The $300 million was just part of Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement last week that a $775 million budget reduction would be taken through June as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Ohio’s economy.