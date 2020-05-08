1  of  2
Breaking News
Police, SWAT surround Springfield home Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression
Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Montgomery County Commission to consider more budget cuts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Further budget cuts will be coming to Montgomery County.

The announcement was made Friday that further budget reduction measures will be implemented in addition to those made in April.

Montgomery County Director of Communications Brianna Wooten said these adjustments are on the agenda for approval by the Board of County Commissioners at their May 12 public meeting, which will be hosted online and streamed live on Facebook.

Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said;

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our local and national economy has taken a big hit. Making these proactive and strategic budget reductions is in the best interest of our community.

We have a lot of our work ahead of us. Our essential services have continued throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to provide resources and support to help our citizens and businesses recover.

I also want to thank our county employees, who have continued to provide essential services despite the pandemic. Our citizens need you now more than ever, and we are grateful for your service to our community.

Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge

Wooten said the combined adjustments will result in a budget decrease of $29 million.

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said:

The loss of revenue from decreased sales, property and casino taxes, along with declines in local government funds and payments for services, require us to make some tough decisions during this pandemic. I commend the Commissioners for taking the steps necessary to ensure our budget remains stable during this difficult time. We will continue to monitor the situation and recommend additional budget adjustments as needed.

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert

Below is an itemized list of budget adjustments made in April in addition to those cuts to be made throughout the rest of 2020.

APRIL BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $17,900,000
Budget MeasureAmount ($)
Temporary travel freeze (all departments)$250,000
Hiring freeze (essential personnel only)$7,000,000
Strategic Community Projects/Grants$1,000,000
Alternatives to Incarceration$1,000,000
ED/GE Program$1,250,000
Building Security Upgrades/Improvements$2,000,000
County Jail Upgrades/Improvements$2,000,000
Facilities Capital Upgrades/Renovations$3,400,000
JUNE BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $5,000,000
Transfer $1.5 million commitment for Preschool Promise to Human Services Levy$1,500,000
Eliminate Fall ED/GE Program$1,250,000
Freeze capital equipment spending for 2020$1,000,000
Request advance on Auto Title payment $1,000,000
Savings from hiring freeze$250,000
JULY-AUGUST BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $3,000,000
Reduction in professional services$1,500,000
Reduction in maintenance services$600,000
Reduction in communications$200,000
Reduction in rentals$100,000
Reduction in social services$200,000
General Fund budget control adjustment$400,000
NOVEMBER-DECEMBER BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $3,100,000
Worker’s Compensation rebate$1,600,000
Capital interfund transfer$1,500,000
Total Adjustments to General Fund Budget(-) $29,000,000
Montgomery County

Clark County was forced to trim its budget in April as well citing anticipated sales tax revenue loss. Ohio school districts are forced to deal with a surpise cut to the tune of $300 million, including Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools, who’s voters recently declined the latest school funding levy.

The $300 million was just part of Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement last week that a $775 million budget reduction would be taken through June as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Ohio’s economy.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS