Montgomery County Commission to consider more budget cuts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Further budget cuts will be coming to Montgomery County.
The announcement was made Friday that further budget reduction measures will be implemented in addition to those made in April.
Montgomery County Director of Communications Brianna Wooten said these adjustments are on the agenda for approval by the Board of County Commissioners at their May 12 public meeting, which will be hosted online and streamed live on Facebook.
Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge said;
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our local and national economy has taken a big hit. Making these proactive and strategic budget reductions is in the best interest of our community.
We have a lot of our work ahead of us. Our essential services have continued throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to provide resources and support to help our citizens and businesses recover.
I also want to thank our county employees, who have continued to provide essential services despite the pandemic. Our citizens need you now more than ever, and we are grateful for your service to our community.Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge
Wooten said the combined adjustments will result in a budget decrease of $29 million.
Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said:
The loss of revenue from decreased sales, property and casino taxes, along with declines in local government funds and payments for services, require us to make some tough decisions during this pandemic. I commend the Commissioners for taking the steps necessary to ensure our budget remains stable during this difficult time. We will continue to monitor the situation and recommend additional budget adjustments as needed.Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert
Below is an itemized list of budget adjustments made in April in addition to those cuts to be made throughout the rest of 2020.
|APRIL BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $17,900,000
|Budget Measure
|Amount ($)
|Temporary travel freeze (all departments)
|$250,000
|Hiring freeze (essential personnel only)
|$7,000,000
|Strategic Community Projects/Grants
|$1,000,000
|Alternatives to Incarceration
|$1,000,000
|ED/GE Program
|$1,250,000
|Building Security Upgrades/Improvements
|$2,000,000
|County Jail Upgrades/Improvements
|$2,000,000
|Facilities Capital Upgrades/Renovations
|$3,400,000
|JUNE BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $5,000,000
|Transfer $1.5 million commitment for Preschool Promise to Human Services Levy
|$1,500,000
|Eliminate Fall ED/GE Program
|$1,250,000
|Freeze capital equipment spending for 2020
|$1,000,000
|Request advance on Auto Title payment
|$1,000,000
|Savings from hiring freeze
|$250,000
|JULY-AUGUST BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $3,000,000
|Reduction in professional services
|$1,500,000
|Reduction in maintenance services
|$600,000
|Reduction in communications
|$200,000
|Reduction in rentals
|$100,000
|Reduction in social services
|$200,000
|General Fund budget control adjustment
|$400,000
|NOVEMBER-DECEMBER BUDGET ADJUSTMENTS = (-) $3,100,000
|Worker’s Compensation rebate
|$1,600,000
|Capital interfund transfer
|$1,500,000
|Total Adjustments to General Fund Budget
|(-) $29,000,000
Clark County was forced to trim its budget in April as well citing anticipated sales tax revenue loss. Ohio school districts are forced to deal with a surpise cut to the tune of $300 million, including Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools, who’s voters recently declined the latest school funding levy.
The $300 million was just part of Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement last week that a $775 million budget reduction would be taken through June as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact Ohio’s economy.
