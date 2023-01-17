DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Commission has approved $760,000 in funding for reconstruction of the Germantown-Middletown Pike Bridge.

Commission members voted and passed the bridge renovation funding at a Jan. 17 meeting.

The bridge is located near Twin Creek on South Cherry Street. The county will work with Brumbaugh Construction on the bridge.

There is no word yet on when the reconstruction will begin.

The next Montgomery County Commission meeting is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 1:30 p.m.