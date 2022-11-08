Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It takes a large number of election officials and volunteers to make Election Day run smoothly in the Miami Valley.

The Montgomery County Command Center is where the core election team works, ready and able to answer questions that come directly from polling locations and the public on Election Day.

“What people don’t see behind closed doors is that we have 28 full-time staff, plus a group of over 12 seasonal folks who have been with us, most of them, since March because we’ve been in constant election mode this year,” Deputy Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Sarah Greathouse, said.

Greathouse added that it is great to see so many people participating and excited about democracy and is glad to have people who can provide answers quickly to those in need.

“The work that happens behind closed doors because of our security here at the Board of Elections, it is incredible, it is monumental. We are so proud, and we are so fortunate to get to work with this team every single day.”

The command center is a source of leadership and guidance to further ensure that every problem is solved.

Officials say their main goal is to deal with any issue that arises quickly and ensure that it is dealt with efficiently.