DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley closed several locations on Thursday, February 3 due to inclement weather.

According to a release, the following locations will be closed:

Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division 6111 Taylorsville Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424



Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division 195 S Clayton Rd., New Lebanon, OH 45345



Montgomery County Auto Title Division 451 W Third St, Dayton, OH 45422 108 W Spring Valley Pike, Centerville, OH 45458 8391 N Main St., Dayton, OH 45415 6108 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424 5552 N Springboro Pike, Moraine, OH 45458



All locations are scheduled to reopen on Friday, February 4. For more information, visit www.mcclerkofcourts.org.