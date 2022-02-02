DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley closed several locations on Thursday, February 3 due to inclement weather.
According to a release, the following locations will be closed:
- Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division
- 6111 Taylorsville Rd, Huber Heights, OH 45424
- Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division
- 195 S Clayton Rd., New Lebanon, OH 45345
- Montgomery County Auto Title Division
- 451 W Third St, Dayton, OH 45422
- 108 W Spring Valley Pike, Centerville, OH 45458
- 8391 N Main St., Dayton, OH 45415
- 6108 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424
- 5552 N Springboro Pike, Moraine, OH 45458
All locations are scheduled to reopen on Friday, February 4. For more information, visit www.mcclerkofcourts.org.