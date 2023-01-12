DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley will be presenting a donation of clothing to Dayton Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

According to a release, offices of the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts raised money over the holidays for clothing for infants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Office staff purchased new onesies, sleepers and body suits for the NICU totaling an estimated $900.

“Having a sick child is an extremely stressful time for parents and families. I hope that this donation will make each child’s hospital stay feel a little more like home and the children will be more comfortable,” Foley said.

This is the fourth annual donation of clothes to Dayton Children’s NICU by the Clerk of Courts, said the release.

“Members of our office have family that worked for Dayton Children’s and made us aware of the need for the clothes several years back,” said Foley. “The nurses were buying clothes out of their own pockets. We are glad we have made this an annual donation from our office.”