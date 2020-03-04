Montgomery County Clerk of Courts collecting supplies for Tennessee tornado recovery

Faith Patton looks over buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. Patton lives near the damaged area but her home was intact. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – When tornadoes devastated the Miami Valley people from across the country stepped up to help recovery efforts. Now the Miami Valley stands ready to assist middle Tennessee as residents reel from tornadoes that left at least 24 people dead and many more missing.

Beginning Wednesday, the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts will collect cleaning supplies and other needed items for the victims of the recent Nashville Tornado. Community members can take items to the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office downtown or any of the Auto Title Locations until Friday March 6, 2020 at 5 pm.

“I was deeply devastated upon hearing the news of the tornado disaster in Nashville. We have several employees in my office that have family and friends in Nashville, including two former residents of Nashville. So, we came up with the idea of collecting items because we have to help,” said Clerk Mike Foley.

The most needed items being collected are cleaning supplies including all-purpose cleaner, paper towels, antibacterial wipes, towels, rags, tarps, toilet paper, etc. The Clerk’s Office asks citizens donate any water to the Dayton Food Bank, as they have the means of transporting the water. A member of the Clerk of Courts staff will be traveling to Nashville this weekend to deliver any items collected.

“Our region was devastated by the Memorial Day Tornados in 2019, so the members in our community know what Nashville is going through. Even if you can find it in your heart to donate $5 worth of cleaning supplies, that will make a difference to the people who have lost everything in Nashville,” said Clerk Foley.

The Clerk of Courts for Montgomery County currently operates five locations:

Downtown Office (451 West Third St., Dayton, OH 45422)

Centerville Office (108 West Spring Valley Road, Centerville, OH 45458)

Clayton Office (8391 North Main St, Dayton, OH 45415)

Huber Heights Office (6108 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424)

Moraine Office (5552 N. Springboro Pike, Moraine, OH 45449)

The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office is currently located at 41 N Perry St, Room 106, Dayton.