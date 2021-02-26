Montgomery County Children Services plans virtual job fair

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Children Services said Friday it is hosting virtual interviews for Child Welfare Caseworkers Mar. 10-11, 2021.

There are several Child Welfare Caseworker vacancies that need to be filled. “Our Caseworkers are absolutely vital to our community. It truly takes a team of compassionate and dedicated professionals to ensure the health, wellbeing, and safety of children in our care,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “These positions must be filled quickly with qualified candidates so we can continue protecting children and restoring families in Montgomery County.”

Children Services said it is looking to hire caseworkers to join their intake department. Candidates must possess:

A bachelor’s degree or higher in Social Work or a related field

A minimum of one-year experience in social work; or field placement in social work

“The work they do at Children Services is invaluable,” said Ashley Schmitz, Montgomery County Talent and Acquisition Manager. “We know these are key positions which is why they are full-time positions. That provides them with competitive pay, generous benefits and leave time, because we believe having work/life balance is important for all employees.”

Interviews will be held Wednesday, Mar. 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, Mar. 11, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is available online.