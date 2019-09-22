Children Services union workers back on the picket lines

DAYTON (WDTN) – The Professionals Guild of Ohio, or PGO, which represents roughly 270 Montgomery County child welfare workers are back on the picket lines.

The strike comes after a judge issued a 60 day injunction back in July after a one day strike.

Since then, the PGO and the county have been unsuccessful in reaching a deal.

On Wednesday, PGO union members rejected a five percent pay raise offered by the county.

PGO members were out on the picket lines Sunday in front of their main office on Main Street.

Most plan on showing up again on Monday.

If that’s the case, the county has a contingency plan in place to cover for the missing workers.