DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After 36 years of dedicated service to Montgomery County, including 32 years with the county sheriff’s office, Chief Deputy Daryl Wilson is retiring.

A retirement celebration was held Wednesday afternoon honoring Wilson and the years he has served the community.

Wilson said he believes it is his time to step aside. While he has no definite plans for the future, he said he believes he still has plenty to give.

“I have a lot more to do,” Wilson said. “I have a lot more to offer. I think I have a lot to leave, and here’s the thing. I’m still teachable. So therefore, why not step out when I have those things going for me so I can be a better person.”

Wilson’s family and colleagues were at the ceremony. He thanked them for all of their support throughout his career.

“I’m walking in faith,” Wilson added. “And I believe it’s time to turn the chapter.”