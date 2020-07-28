Montgomery County cancels annual tire buyback event due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Solid Waste District will not be holding its annual Tire Buyback event this year due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Typically, it provides an incentive for residents to turn in scrap, old or discarded tires for cash so that the county can recycle it all properly. Last year the event was scheduled for September 25, a Sunday.

“This program is an excellent way for residents to help combat illegal scrap tire hauling and dumping, while also making Montgomery County a better and cleaner place to live,” said Judy Dodge, Montgomery County Commission President.

Although there isn’t an event this year, the county is encouraging residents to visit the Transfer and Recycling Facility and recycle up to 10 tires at no cost. Be mindful, the state of Ohio prohibits the hauling of more than 10 tires at a time without a hauling license.

For questions about scrap hauling contact the health department at 937-225-4427.