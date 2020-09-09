Montgomery County Business Services says plenty of aid from CARES Act still available

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Senate Republicans have introduced a stimulus bill that will be voted on Thursday. It includes $300 of federal unemployment benefits and a new wave of PPP loans.

It does not mention a second round of stimulus checks or new funding for state and local governments.

It is not expected to get the 60 votes needed to pass.

Wednesday, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Business Services said they can’t speak for all counties, but there is still plenty of money for local aid.

Both Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman said they want to see more federal aid to state and local governments. Montgomery County received $92 million from the CARES act, but like all governments, are restricted from using it to offset revenue losses caused by the pandemic.

“Ohio cities in particular are in a tough situation because a lot of them rely on revenues from income tax, so we need to provide not just additional funding, but flexibility to use federal funding to fund services like EMS, fire departments, police, and also to close some of these revenue gaps,” said Sen. Portman.

The stimulus bill proposed by Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell would not provide more funding to state or local governments but would extend the date that the governments could use the money by.

“Everything that we’ve gotten has to spent by December 31, that’s why it was such a rush to create this new office so that all of these people are working specifically on these programs and getting this funding out,” said Michael Zimmerman with Montgomery County Business Services.

Zimmerman said of the $92 million, some went to internal projects within the county government to respond to the pandemic, but as of Wednesday morning, only $7.5 million had been given out in grants.

He did add many applications are either in review or have not had checks issued yet.

He said they have programs available to help with small businesses, nonprofit organizations, education, housing, and utility assistance.

“We’ve seen a ton of demand for the rental assistance program and utilities assistance program,” said Zimmerman. “We’re trying to get word out to homeowners specifically that there is assistance for mortgage costs.”

Zimmerman said they know the need is out there, so they encourage any residents in need of assistance to learn more information and apply.