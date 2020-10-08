Montgomery County BOE explains options for voters as record number shows up to cast ballots

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been less than a week since early voting started in Ohio. Already, Montgomery County is seeing a record number of people cast their ballots.

On the first day of early voting BOE director Jan Kelly says twice the number of early voters seen on the first day in 2016 showed up.

On day one, 2,162 people cast their vote. Day two say 1,748 people voting early and in-person. Mail in ballots can be dropped off at the administration building downtown. Already 4,000 have been dropped off. Right now none of these ballots have been tabulated, but they are currently being prepared to be processed on November 3.

This election is also different because there is a pandemic currently threatening the lives of people globally. The Board of Elections is working to make sure voting is safe and easy for all residents. They’re encouraging voters to vote by mail as the safest option.

“What we’re hoping is that people do vote by mail. It’s the safest way to vote and it keeps the COVID curve flat,” said Jan Kelly, director of Montgomery County Board of Elections

More than 124,000 Montgomery County voters have requested a mail-in ballot. That’s 25 percent of the registered voters.

But there are still people choosing to vote in-person. For them, the BOE is offering PPE and sanitation.

” We’re providing everything that we have to under the law,” said Kelly. “We are cleaning all polling locations that we are utilizing…We are sanitizing with a sanitation company.”

Curbside voting, free parking and free PPE are all part of the BOE’s efforts to make the voting process seamless.

Kelly reminds voters that when voting in-person, it is important to bring the right ID. However, there’s an important caveat because of the pandemic.

“Because of COVID and the difficulties people had getting to a Bureau of Motor Vehicles, we are taking drivers license that have correct [addresses] on them [but] may have expired. That’s for this election only until further notification,” explained Kelly.

One postage stamp is required for all ballots being mailed in. And absentee ballots must have a signature on them in order to be counted.

For more information on voting and the Montgomery County BOE, click here.