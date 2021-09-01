Montgomery County Board of Health: ‘Vaccination is the single best available intervention’

Licensed vocational nurse Angeline Gabuten administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at Providence Edwards Lifesciences vaccination site in Santa Ana, Calif. From Walt Disney World and Chevron to CVS and a Michigan university, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated after the federal government gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Board of Health issued a “Call-To-Action” today, encouraging employers, schools and healthcare services to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all workers.

“Vaccination is the single best available intervention to prevent COVID-19 disease, to decrease transmission, and to control the epidemic,” said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper.

According to a release by the Montgomery County Public Health office, vaccinations are a safe and effective means to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Public Health said vaccinations are the first and best step in a multi-layered strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19, in addition to wearing face masks and social distancing.

As an employer and healthcare provider itself, Public Health has said it will require all its employees to receive an FDA authorized or subsequently approved COVID-19 vaccine by October 15.

