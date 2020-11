CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke from his home in Cedarville Wednesday to address the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Miami Valley, beginning a six-city tour of Ohio to talk about where the state is in its battle against the coronavirus.

DeWine, along with Greene County Coroner Dr. Kevin Sharrett, discussed the rise in cases and again stressed the need for social distancing and wearing masks. DeWine said western Ohio is the hottest area of the state in terms of COVID-19 cases. “Every single county is at least five times the CDC high-incident level,” DeWine said. He continued, “We have no counties in the state, no counties in western Ohio that is not very, very high.”