Montgomery County Board of Elections prepares for crowds amid coronavirus concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With touchscreen voting machines and large crowds, polling locations can be discouraging for voters especially amid the spread of the flu and coronavirus. On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine confirmed that three people tested positive for coronavirus. The Montgomery County Board of Elections is preparing to handle large crowds on Primary Day amid the outbreak.

“The Secretary of State has been sending out dates and information for us that he has gotten from the Ohio Department of Health, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from Homeland Security,” said Jan Kelly, Director of The Montgomery County Board of Elections.

The board has added emergency sanitary kits to the county’s 150 polling locations which includes 360 precincts.

“We have hand sanitizer, we have alcohol wipes for specific equipment and then we also just have cleaning cloths for our iPads as the manufacturers or vendors have recommended,” Kelly said.

According to Kelly, there’s other options for those who are still discouraged and debating whether they’ll show up. “You still have time to request an absentee ballot. You can go to our website and request that ballot. The last day to request it is Saturday, but that’s probably gonna be too late. We ask you to get your request in this week so we can get your ballot mailed to you and you can get it back to us,” she said.

The absentee ballot application can also be printed online.