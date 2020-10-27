Montgomery County Board of Elections handling high turnout, ready for busy last week of early voting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County’s early vote totals already surpass the entire 2016 early voting period. Election officials say the busiest weekend is still to come.

There was another crush of several thousand voters making their way through the line Tuesday. Voters can skip the line and vote absentee. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Saturday at noon, but the Secretary of State recommends you do it by Tuesday since delays are possible.

The board is expecting a lot more people and ballots this week, but they say they’re ready. Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly says, “Boy we had a busy weekend. The lines just did not stop.”

Nearly 2500 voters cast their ballots Saturday, another 1500 voted early Sunday in half the time. Compared to the entire early voting period in 2016, more than 3500 ballots have already been cast this year with a week to go.

Kelly says, “We have surpassed our 2016 number of early in person voters by about 3,000 already.” Kelly says voters told her it’s been a smooth process.

Mikeyoun Shackelford of Huber Heights says it was “Quite simple, easy, straightforward.” She says she skipped in person voting because elsewhere she’s seen “all the chaos. Avoid it, stay away from it.”

Kelly says absentee balloting is also going smoothly, as more than 143,000 ballots have been requested so far. But final absentee ballot requests should be sent in by Tuesday.

Kelly says, “The Secretary of State has recommended that requests for absentee ballots should be by today. Because under the law, that Saturday at 12 noon, if you request your ballot then you’re not going to get it.”

Voters can track the ballots online. It takes about 36 hours to get in system. Kelly says the board worked hard all spring and summer to prepare for this election, and she’s gotten a lot of positive response from voters.

With another busy week anticipated, including another weekend rush, Kelly says the board is ready. “We feel that we are on top of our game here. We’re processing, we’re not behind in any way shape or form.”

The Montgomery County Board of Elections has been in regular contact with the Department of Homeland Security to monitor any cyber security threats. Jan Kelly reports she has not been informed of any issues or problems.