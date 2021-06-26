Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services hosting 4th of July drive-thru parade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services (MCBDDS) is inviting to community members to attend their 4th of July Drive-Thru Parade this Saturday, June 26.

The parade will go from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Northview Center, 8114 N. Main St., Dayton, 45415.

Music, food, Ritter’s Frozen Custard, and 4th of July surprises will be offered at the event.

The organization said car decorations are encouraged. The parade will be a drive-thru event only, and attendees are expected to continue to follow all COVID-19 safety measures.

