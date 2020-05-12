Closings
Montgomery County Board of Commissions to meet May 12

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County’s Board of Commissioners meeting begins Tuesday, May 12, at 1:30 p.m.

Officials direct people interested in watching it live to the county’s Facebook page.

A playback of the meeting will be made available on the county’s YouTube channel.

